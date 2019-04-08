Citizens stand up to police’s draconian ways

The video of this incident allegedly shot by the members of the family themselves, going viral on the social media platforms, shows two police constables asking them to step down of their car, and go speak to the Additional IG Fazal. They refused to mention his name to the citizens though, when questioned. Across the world, it is a practiced norm for the police personnel to walk down to the citizen and speak to them; even if the citizen is over-speeding or breaking some other traffic rule. However, in this case, the additional IG was simply misusing his bureaucratic influence to cause hindrances and harassment to the very citizens whose safety was his prime duty