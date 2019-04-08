Pakistan weak in opening department: Mohsin

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board’s Cricket Committee Chairman Mohsin Khan has said the national team are weak in the opening department which will be a major drawback for the green shirts in the upcoming World Cup. Speaking to a private news channel, Mohsin said the team’s middle-order batting could not be settled due to which only two players bear all the pressure. “In a huge event like the World Cup, Pakistan need to have specialised and settled opening pair,” he said. “Quality all-rounders are vital for winning matches,” Mohsin said and stressed upon the need to further boost the performance of available all-rounders to win next mega event. He added that the mental fitness was more necessary than physical for the players to perform in the World Cup in England. “You must be prepared mentally while playing against tough teams,” he said. “A good team and players always perform in pressure. During the recent ODI series against Australia, Pakistan players could not produce good performance due to lacking in mental fitness.” He further said the Pakistan team were potentially strong. “We have the option of six to seven fast bowlers for selection who can perform well in the World Cup,” he said adding that due to change of weather conditions in England, the national selectors could also pick up spinners.