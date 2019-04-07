Wasa funds

The people of Punjab may experience significant water supply disruption in the coming summer due to short-sighted policymaking by the government. Last December, monthly and annual subsidies on the water and sanitation agencies (Wasa) were abolished by the Punjab government. Six months later, the organisation finds itself unable to pay monthly electrical bills. This could result in power distribution companies disconnecting tube well connections. According to Wasa officials, the government is also stopping them from increasing tariffs.

This amounts to economic starvation of an essential organisation. Wasa is not only responsible for ensuring citizens are supplied the water they use for daily chores as well as human consumption but also manages Punjab’s sewerage systems. The irresponsible treatment of such a crucial provincial entity could have disastrous consequences for the country’s most populous province.

It should be noted this move was made when Wasa was already under financial strain. Wasa had approached the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government for an increase in subsidies — which it first got in 2013 — but was denied. Rather than recognising the organisation’s plight, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government deprived it further of a Rs 180 million subsidy in Lahore and a 2.2 billion subsidy in Faisalabad.

It is not like Wasa is an overfunded organisation either. It’s employees in Hyderabad had protested in early March against non-payment of salaries for six months. They also closed sewage lines, which obviously caused a lot of trouble to citizens. It is likely that the cutting of subsidies was a factor here as well.

Pakistan is becoming an increasingly water scarce country, ranked the third most water scarce in an IMF study. It has been projected that it could run dry by 2025. In such a situation, the government must take decisive action for water preservation whilst ensuring that water remains affordable for common citizens. As such, the Punjab government must explain where it has diverted the funds initially meant for Wasa and what it plans to do about alleviating its financial troubles. The supply of water must not be disturbed regardless of whatever fiscal problems the government may be facing. *