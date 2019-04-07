Erum Khan hosts birthday party for Saba Qamar

Saba Qamar is one of the biggest stars of Pakistan. She has gotten to this place with her hard work and dedication. She has proved herself over and over again and is rightly a very versatile artist. She has given out of this world performances again and again. With her Bollywood debut ‘Hindi Medium’, she got millions of fans across the border as well and is right now winning hearts with ‘Cheekh’.

Saba Qamar has a very distinct group of friends and she is always seen hanging out with them and supporting them. It was Qamar’s birthday and she celebrated it with her squad. Her friends designer Erum Khan and Arsalan Faisal, Saba Faisal’s son were also spotted at the party.

A very happy birthday to Qamar from our side too! Courtesy review it