‘When Aishwarya joined our family, it was like one daughter left and another one came in’

Actor and producer Amitabh Bachchan says his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan likes to come and destroy his working desk and that brings immense joy to him.

Aaradhya Bachchan is the daughter of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan. Big B’s daughter Shweta Nanda has two children – daughter Navya Naveli and son Agastya.

Big B opened up about his grandchildren when he appeared on the season finale episode of ‘Starry Nights 2.Oh!’

“I’ve loved all of them. When I want to spoil my grandkids, I am so authoritative that their parents dare not oppose me,” Amitabh Bachchan said.

“Aaradhya will still come and destroy my working desk, as she wants to use this pen and wants to write things and wants to play with the laptop. It brings immense joy and is a beautiful experience,” he added.

Asked whether anything changed after Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan joined the family, Big B said, “Nothing has changed for us, it was like one daughter left and another one came in.”

Talking about his memories from the past and his iconic dialogues, Amitabh said, “The dialogues do not seem as finesse as today’s generation pulling incredible scenes with ease, but I am happy that my fans still like it.”

He added, “There are a lot more ladies on the sets today, in our time there were just two – the leading lady and the mother. Today, it’s absolutely wonderful to see these young girls working in all kinds of departments.” The episode will air on Zee Cafe today (Sunday).