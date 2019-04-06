“Humsaye Maa Jaye” promotes peace and harmony

Bushra Ansari has given us many hits and memorable shows over the years but she has recently produced a gem with her sister Asma Abbas. Both the veteran actresses have released a rap song ‘Humsaye Maa Jaye’ promoting peace and harmony between the two neighbours; Pakistan and India.

Bushra plays the Indian woman where Asma plays the Pakistani, both divided by a wall but united by the cultural heritage the two countries carry.

The Punjabi rap mentions how the ladies wish to meet each other, share their foods, talk about their lives and how badly they would like to visit each other’s houses. The song was written by their other sister Neelum Ahmed Bashir, who through her lyrics extends a hand of peace and love.

The lyrics highlight that how Pakistan and India want peace and unity but politics and other vested interests of politicians have kept them apart.

The caption of the video says, “A music video that goes beyond war and borders to the hearts of the people living so close, and yet so far away.”