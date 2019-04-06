Vivek Oberoi & film makers in trouble for releasing PM Narendra Modi’s Biopic a few days before election

Vivek Oberoi is under fire for playing the role of Narendra Modi in PM Modi’s controversial biopic. The actor and the movie have faced a lot of backlash from the Indian audience. Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Kapil Sibal were part of the Congress delegation that approached the EC, saying the film’s purpose was “political” and to get mileage during the elections.

“I don’t understand why some people are overreacting like this. Why are such senior and famous lawyers like Abhishek Singhviji and Kapil Sibalji wasting time on filing a PIL on such a modest film? Don’t know if they are scared of the film or of Chowkidar’s ‘danda’,” says Vivek Oberoi.

“We are not projecting Modi ji as larger than life; he already is larger than life. We are not projecting him as a hero; he already is a hero — not only for me but for crores of people in India and abroad. It’s an inspirational story which we brought to the screen,” said Vivek

The movie is releasing 48 hours before Lok Sabha Election to gain sympathy votes from the audience. It is a cleverly planned project by the Modi’s- the film has faced several roadblocks due to this reason.

Vivek Oberoi has been a loser all his life. He flopped in films, he flopped socially, he flopped in everything. And now he is trying to flop in a spectacular display of flattery. Well! exposed by @nagma_morarji pic.twitter.com/ErzfMhnxhi — Salman Nizami (@SalmanNizami_) April 4, 2019



Although the election commission says: “The Election Commission has already taken note of the issue and shall deal with it,” the Bombay High Court said. The EC also sent a notice to the film maker’s saying that the biopic was not a political propaganda.

I hope “journalists” and assorted leftist jokers realise that Vivek Oberoi is just playing Modi’s role in a movie. He isn’t Modi. The way they are treating him almost seems like a psychotherapist told them to project their hate onto him. It’s hilarious — Nupur J Sharma (@UnSubtleDesi) April 3, 2019

Vivek Oberoi has made several statements in praises of the PM calling him a hero and a patriot. He has even suggested that Rahul Gandhi should also watch the film. Oberoi disagrees with the propaganda saying that a movie cannot influence a large audience within 48 hours and it is wrong to ban films and opinions of people. But many political experts disagree. Showing Modi as a hero and messiah is a strategy used to melt the hearts of people into voting him into power again.

On an Indian show on ‘Poochta Hai Bharat’ with Arnab GoswamiVivek said:

“There are crores of people who want to watch a film on PM Modi. It is their fundamental right to watch it, and it is my fundamental right to make it,”

Could this be yet another political stunt by the Modi regime? Or is it mere coincidence?