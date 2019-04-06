Pakistan reiterates commitment to Afghan peace

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Friday expressing commitment to Afghan peace process said it will directly benefit Pakistan’s vision of economic and human development. In a meeting with Special Representative of US Secretary of State for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, the foreign minister said Pakistan wishes well for the peace and stability in Afghanistan. He termed intra-Afghan dialogue a vital component of Afghanistan’s reconciliation process.

Ambassador Khalilzad briefed the foreign minister on the outcome of Doha talks and his recent engagements in the region. He also shared updates on his meetings in Afghanistan and the dynamics of intra-Afghan dialogue.

Earlier, Ambassador Khalilzad held delegation-level talks with Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua. He was accompanied by an inter-agency delegation. Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua was assisted by senior officials from the ministries of foreign affairs and defence.

Foreign Secretary Janjua briefed him about telephonic conversation between Foreign Minister Qureshi and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. She informed him about their mutual interest in further progress on Afghan peace efforts and their mutual desire to remain engaged in pursuing the reconciliation process. Khalilzad also called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ on Friday.