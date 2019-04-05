‘Eurovillage’ to open windows to EU tomorrow

The European Union (EU) and its member states plan to celebrate Europe Day in a unique manner by establishing a “Eurovillage” at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA), Islamabad on Saturday.

European Ambassador Jean-Francois Cautain told media sources that 17 out of 27 member states present in Pakistan would participate in the event, which aimed to promote the European culture and values.

The main purpose behind holding the event at an open place was said to create people-to-people linkages with any EU country representative. He also maintained that the general public would be provided with multiple displays of Europe as a culturally rich and friendly place.

Stands by the EU as well as the members’ states would showcase the respective cultures and traditions, languages, food and music as well as general information to Pakistan’s general public.

Cautain further noted that there would be information and activity booths for adults and children alike. The evening would end with live performances of European bands and an award-winning European DJ.Pakistani artist, Meesha Shafi, as well as famous European illusionist, Charlie Caper, would also perform on the occasion.

Pak, EU aiming to endorse new framework for cooperation

Touching on the background of Pakistan-EU relations, the ambassador said that the bilateral partnership had progressed since 1962. Pakistan was said to be in tandem with the European integration process.

In order to further boost the relationship, the two sides adopted a five-year engagement plan with the common goal to build a partnership for peace and development, rooted in shared values, principles and commitments, in 2012.

The engagement plan came to an end in 2017, and the two sides are now said to be aiming at endorsing a new strategic framework for cooperation, which can guide relations, aiming to further strengthen the already strong ties between the peoples of the EU and Pakistan. The envoy remarked that the strategic engagement plan would aim to facilitate cooperation on a wide range of issues, including democracy; human rights; rule of law; security; socio-economic cooperation; energy; counter-terrorism; military cooperation and migration.

In order to implement the plan, a wide range of political dialogues was being carried out at all levels in ad-hoc summits between the heads of state and government-to-sectorial dialogues at the technical level between experts in different fields.

Today, he added, the EU and Pakistan had not remained partners in trade and GSP+ but also became important political, security and development partners.

The EU was said to be a strong supporter of Pakistan’s democratic development, as illustrated by four successive election observation missions from 2002 to 2018. Technical assistance was also provided to Pakistan’s parliament and the Election Commission of Pakistan to advance electoral reforms.

The EU was committed to cooperate with Pakistan in its fight against the shared burden of terrorism and extremism, he added. At the same time, the EU envoy pledged support to Pakistan’s efforts to improve its human rights record, particularly in areas including access to justice; freedom of faith; rights of women and girls; and the provision of education, vocational training and economic opportunities for all Pakistanis.

The EU Ambassador noted that the economic block fully recognized Pakistan’s key role in promoting peace and stability in the South Asian region and beyond.The block was said to also support the government-declared goals of improving relations with its neighbours.

With regard to security concern, the ambassador remarked that due to the improved security situation in the country, the EU was arranging such activities in an open place instead of holding it in a closed room of the five-star hotel.