Sajal’s ‘Mom’ to release in China

On Mother’s Day, late Bollywood superstar Sridevi’s last film ‘Mom’ will release in China on May 10, 2019.

The film was earlier scheduled to release in China on March 22.

“We wanted to pick the perfect date for the release of such a special film like ‘Mom’ in China, which is a huge market and has great potential for the film to do well. As a tribute to all mothers, we have chosen May 10 to release this riveting film in China,” Zee Studios International Head Vibha Chopra said.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, Sridevi played a mother who sets out to ensure justice for her step-daughter, essayed by Pakistani actress Sajal Ali, who is gang raped.

The veteran actress won the Best Actress National Award posthumously for her role.

‘We wanted to pick the perfect date for the release of such a special film like ‘Mom’ in China, which is a huge market and has great potential for the film to do well. As a tribute to all mothers, we have chosen May 10 to release this riveting film in China’

Zee Studios International has previously released ‘Mom’ in 40 regions including Poland, Russia, the United Kingdom, the US, Singapore and Czech Republic.

Five years after her ‘English Vinglish’, Sridevi gave a power-packed performance in ‘Mom’ in 2017. She was seen in a cameo in ‘Zero’ last year.

The actress passed away on February 24, 2018.