Ticket price for ‘Avengers – Endgame’ reaches $5,000

‘Avengers – Endgame’ is just around the corner but that has not curbed the enthusiasm among the fans about it and some people have just found a way to monetise the hysteria around the Marvel Studios tent pole.

The studio recently unveiled the final trailer of the much-awaited film and with it, the tickets were also made available online across the United States (US), on ticket services such as Fandango, AMC Theatres and Atom Tickets.

Despite multiple crashes, the ticket sales smashed the first-day records, surpassing those held by ‘Star Wars – The Force Awakens’. The opening weekend of the film in the US is all but booked.

The frenzy has now peaked with plenty of people, who managed to get hold of the tickets, now selling them on eBay for as high as $2,000, reported IndieWire.

One user is selling four tickets for one of the first Thursday evening screenings of the film in Skokie, Illinois for $4,000, which averages to $1,250 a ticket, while another is offering two tickets for a Saturday April 28, 2019 screening in New York City for a whopping $4,999.

Many tickets are listed in the range of $100 to $300.

Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis, said on Twitter that demand for the film was much higher than any other film and called the turnout a “groundbreaking and historic accomplishment”..

The frenzy has now peaked with plenty of people, who managed to get hold of the tickets, now selling them on eBay for as high as $2,000. One user is selling four tickets for one of the first Thursday evening screenings of the film in Skokie, Illinois for $4,000, which averages to $1,250 a ticket, while another is offering two tickets for a Saturday April 28, 2019 screening in New York City for a whopping $4,999



“I hesitate to call ‘Avengers – Endgame’ the most anticipated film of all time, but in all honesty the numbers this one is putting up are extraordinary. I have been doing this for a good while. You all know this and I’ve never seen anything like this before,” he wrote.

‘Avengers – Endgame’ marks the final film within the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s current generation.

The film features an ensemble cast of Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, Tessa Thompson and Josh Brolin.