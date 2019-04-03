Finding happiness

Happiness is the central purpose of our existence and we all know that. Real happiness is what we create by our own selves. It is not something we get from others, rather we extract and derive it from somewhere inside us. Neither can we buy happiness or sell it, neither touch it or see it, but feel it wholeheartedly.

Happiness comes when we communicate with those people who love us in the real sense and who always wish to see us happy and smiling. It is, on the other hand, snatched by those people who show positive feelings in front of us, but deep inside them, they have negative feelings for us. They can never see us with a smile but all the time they are looking to criticise us over tiny things.

A person who is sure of him or herself is often able to find real happiness quite easily. Happiness depends on how we’re able to accept the good things. For this, we must always be positive and start each day of our life with a smile. We are bound to find joy in little things if we wish to stay happy for long. And we must always be grateful for every blessing we have gotten so as to maintain the smile on our face.

On the other hand, never be disappointment on little things in life rather work harder and smarter to achieve what you aim to get. This makes our lives meaningful and when we get a meaning of our life, our happiness sustains for long.

The real happiness is not when you have everything you need for a luxurious life, but the real happiness is in giving everything you can to a poor. We can never impose on what makes us happy but it is a lasting source of joy and contentment; that will be our real happiness.

According to Aristotle’s Nichomacheon Ethics, happiness is the only wish of humans and everything humans do to gain it and when achieved the real happiness, the soul will be relaxed.

Since happiness is a real feeling, it comes by expressing love, like and emotions. It depends on ourselves and we have to be happy in each second of our life and we all must aim to make others happy around us. This is the only source through which we can make our life fruitful.

So, always be happy with your life because happiness can never be given by others rather felt deep inside us. Happiness is not getting everything, but giving everything. It’s not about eating food rather feeding others.

The writer is a student