The language of Love and Harmony

While the whole nation is applauding Jacinda Arden over her commendable gesture of love towards the Muslims after the ChristChurch Mosque shootings, the Prime Minister Imran Khan went over board to organize a hijab day for the whole nation in honor of its Muslim Citizens.

One man even dared to preach Islam to the Ardern, giving her open invitation to their fold. Some crazy online trolls even suggested her marriage to our Premier, that is how much the nation loved her for her kindness; but there is another hypocritical side to things in our country.

A person from the West showing solidarity and tolerance towards Pakistanis or Muslims is praiseworthy, but when our own celebrities and leaders do the same it becomes an abomination. it sparks rage and discord.

Rabia Butt, a famous Pakistan Model is seen covering her head and being blessed by an elderly man at a Gurudhwara. The model is seen smiling innocently. Dressed in a simple attire, while the old man who seems like a spiritual leader- lovingly places his hand over her head like a father would.

But it seems like the hypocritical lot had other statements to make. The picture sparked a debate and people were seen condemning her visit to the Gurudhwara , calling it a sin.

One commenter states:

“I am not a racist but it’s my opinion that this is wrong. Going to Gurudwara is a big sin. One more thing is very wrong but i will not say that samjdarkoisharakafeehain [people only need a sign to understand]. There is only one god and no one. Dilko hurt huaa apki yeh pic dekh k [My heart is in pain seeing this picture of yours] @iamrabiabutt”

And then soon many others join the band wagon, condemning the actress for her picture. Soon the model took lead by slapping the haters with some powerful replies:

“Na karo itni nafrat. Allah has nowhere in Quran forbidden us from going to places which are sacred to other religions. Being a proud and a practicing Muslim, a visit to such place only had showed my strength as a Muslim. Why do you get happy when they visit our mosques? In recent New Zealand incident event when non-Muslims were showing their solidarity with Muslims we all were blown away, why can’t we the Muslims show the same to the world? Islam doesn’t teach us division. Attract them towards your religion with kindness don’t make them turn their backs towards us by showing such hatred. God bless”

With all the misleading trolls there were also the ones that spoke about peace and love:

Islam teaches us to respect every religion. There is no harm in visiting a gurudwara, Mandir or church! It is not a sin because Allah swt looks at a personsneeyat before their actions. I have prayed Salah in a church before because there wasn’t a mosque nearby. Does that mean I am suddenly a Christian? No. But that doesn’t mean I don’t respect all religions. It’s all about your intentions. That’s what people need to work on.

The same behavior was seen over Anoushey Ashraf’s picture on Instagram, where the young artist is bombarded with hateful comments for a beautiful gesture of inter-faith harmony. She was condemned for celebrating ‘holi’ with her Hindu friends, but there was also a large number of people that complimented her for the act of love.

After Anoushey noticed all the hate, it was time to then address the hate. The famous TV host edited her caption to send out a message to all the haters. The young artist who always participates in charity and humanitarian activities, shut the trolls with a lovely response:

“5 hate comments! Over 3600 likes. Not bad, Pakistan. Not turning comments section off. And haters, don’t delete your comments and run once you’ve been given a reply. It’s fun. You see what you want to see. I’m not here to make you see otherwise. Am just sharing the love.❤️ got no love, step aside and scroll forward. ❤️❤️ How about Christians calling out the PM of NZ a hypocrite for covering her head and standing in complete solidarity with the Muslim community having the Azaan played on all channels for Friday prayers? We would’ve burned down half our country had such an act taken place here but are loving the love from them? LEAD by example. And change happens when we speak. Someone smart once said, “if muslims around the world need to feel respected and accepted by people of all faiths, they themselves should respect and accept people of all faiths”… am only joining in the festivities, not converting and dancing to the tunes of their ‘religion’….some of you are a joke. Please breathe. Take a shower. Watch some Cartoon Network and get off Instagram owned and run by Jews who you dislike on a daily basis. Relaxxxxxx”

It is wonderful to see how our media industry does not get carried away with the hate trend. They take positive steps to educate the audience about love, tolerance and respect for all religions! Even while the Indo-Pak cold war is still on, the educated youth of Pakistan is not consumed with hate and revenge. Long live Pakistan and the people who speak the language of love.