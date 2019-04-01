CDA continues operation against encroachments

In connection with ongoing vigorous anti-encroachment drive in the city, Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Capital Administration ICT conducted a joint operation in Mauza Poona Faqeeran (Margalla Town). During the action taken Monday, structures of eight (08) illegally constructed new houses on state land were demolished while unauthorized commercial activities in the area were also stopped. The operation was participated by the officers and officials of Enforcement Directorate, ICT Administration, Islamabad Police, and other concerned formations while Counter Terrorism Force was also deployed. During this operation heavy machinery of MPO Directorate was also used to demolish illegal constructions. During this operation, eight (08) houses comprising upon 16 rooms, eight (08) washrooms , eight (08) kitchens, Four (04) store rooms and seven (07) illegally boundary walls. Furthermore, an outer boundary and roofs of a Bufallo’s shed were also dismantled.