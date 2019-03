MQM-Pakistan leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan and at least three others were injured in a road accident on Sunday in Karachi’s Super Highway area .

MQM-P leader Faisal Subzwari confirmed the accident,

“He has sustained injuries on his head and his back. The head wound is quite deep. A CT scan has been conducted and it shows that although it is a deep wound, he has not suffered a brain injury or anything like that,” Subzwari told reporters.