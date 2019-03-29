A local TV channel has left Pakistanis stupefied with their insensitive journalism in Asma Aziz’s case

Asma Aziz who was a victim of domestic violence was asked by a journalist from City 42, if her love for her husband (also her attacker) would be reignited if he apologizes to her in open court.

The victim was subjected to physical violence by her husband and his friends for refusing to perform a dance in front of her husband’s friends. She was allegedly stripped down, beaten up and had her head shaved, yet was asked if she’d fall for her husband again, if he apologized.

Perpetrators easily get away with assault and violence against women for centuries because the phrase or excuse that “men will be men” comes into the picture causing survivors are compelled to go back to toxic and abusive households.

I never comment on other journalists,but this one on City 42 has left me dumbstruck with his insensitivity & lack of ethics.He just asked Asma Aziz (woman humiliated & beaten by her husband)if her love for her husband can be reignited if he apologises to her in court! pic.twitter.com/QyFO2C6sRE — Munizae Jahangir (@MunizaeJahangir) March 28, 2019

To escape such violence especially domestic in this society is already difficult, psychological and physical trauma is unimaginable that it makes it even harder for victims to reach out to someone, and here they are asked if they’d fall back in love with such abusers.