PM Imran to lay foundation stone of new Gwadar airport today

QUETTA: Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform the ground breaking ceremony of various mega projects, including the Gwadar International Airport on Friday.

This new airport of Gwadar will be the Pakistan’s second largest that will be fully equipped with the state of art facilities and the capability to handle ATR 72, Airbus A-300 and Boeing B-747 aircraft on domestic as well as international routes.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamail said the prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of the western route of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Earlier this week, Lijian Zhao, deputy chief of mission at the Chinese Embassy, said, “On the occasion of the groundbreaking (ceremony) of the new Gwadar international airport and second Gwadar expo, we will show you a different Gwadar port.”