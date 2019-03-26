NOC regime for foreigners comes to an end: Chaudhry

It was announced on Tuesday by the Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry that the government has ended the compulsion for foreigners to have a no-objection certificate (NOC) to visit specific areas of Pakistan. Information minister announced that the federal cabinet approved new civil aviation policy of the country, aiming to promote aviation industry.

Chaudhry tweeted, “Another landmark achieved. NOC regime for foreigners comes to an end”

He further added, “Imran Khan’s vision is to make Pakistan heaven for tourists and following new Visa regime this important policy decision of ending NOC requirements is a leap forward #DiscoverPakistan”.

Further information shared by Chaudhry was that the Ministry of Interior gave a notification according to the cabinet decision held on 31 January 2019 that said, “Free movement of foreigners shall be allowed in open cantonments except prohibited and restricted areas with visible signboards. The border crossings will be open and non-restricted.”

He added, “AJK and GB and Chitral will be non-restricted/ non-prohibited except 10 miles of Pak-China border, Pak-Afghan border (Wakhan corridor), AJK (along LoC), GB (along LoC), Siachen (a long line of actual contact).”

Earlier a new Visa policy was introduced by PM Imran for 175 countries in order to promote tourism and investments in the country.

PM Imran said that the new visa policies depict a new mindset and this termed as a step forward towards ‘Naya Pakistan’. PM further said, “Due to this mindset, people will come to Pakistan and see for themselves the potential of the country.”