Forced marriages case, 7 suspects arrested

Seven people, including the Nikah Khwan (marriage officiator), were taken into custody by police in Ghotki. They were suspected of involvement in the alleged kidnappings, underage marriages of two minor sisters and forced conversions from Hinduism to Islam.

Two videos went viral on social media after which the government took notice of the incident. The videos showed the father and brother of the girls, saying in the video that the sisters were abducted and forced into converting from Hinduism to Islam. On the contrary, the other video showed the sisters saying that they accepted Islam with their own will.

Furthermore, a cleric was seen in the video of girls along with two men those girls were married to. The cleric claimed in the video that these girls accepted Islam with their own free will and were inspired by the pure religion. He further stated that the family of the girls was spreading “false propaganda”and threatening their lives. On March 20, the girls’ family lodged a First Information Report against their alleged forced conversion to Islam.

Deputy Commissioner Saleemullah Odho and Superintendent Police Farrukh Lanjhar paid a visit to the girls’ father on Sunday night and comforted him. They also extended full support towards them and told them that the government and police will fully cooperate with them

The girls were abducted from Ghotki and some raids were conducted in the same area. The Nikah Khwan is said to be a leader of the Pakistan Sunni Tehreek who was involved in the force marriages along with some other relatives of the two men who had married the girls. The suspects are under the custody of Sindh police. SP Lanjhar said that action was being taken on all available information to recover the girls. He was confident that the girls would be recovered soon.

Hari Lal, the father of the two girls was visited by the Provincial minister Syed Owais Shah. The Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah contacted his counterpart in Punjab regarding the issue.

The Manghwal community leader, Shiv Lal said that if the girls accepted Islam then they should be produced before the court “The conversions and marriages will be challenged in the court because both girls are less than 18 years of age,” said the Lal.

Last, week two Hindu sisters were abducted. Raveena, 13 and Reena`, 15 were kidnapped from Ghotki. Earlier it was said that the girls left their home but later it was confirmed that they had been taken away by force.