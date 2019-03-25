Survivor of Parkland shooting commits ‘suicide’

A survival of the mass shooting at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland has died by what is being labelled as an apparent suicide, confirmed the police.

The students passed away on Saturday night and the name of the student has not yet been made public. The deceased was a current student at the high school.

The student’s death comes after the family of another survivor of the shooting, 19-year-old Sydney Aiello, confirmed Friday that she died by suicide after struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and survivor’s guilt. The February 2018 shooting by a former student killed 17 people and injured over a dozen others.

David Hogg, a prominent Parkland shooting survivor turned gun violence activist, shared his grief on Twitter Sunday.

“How many more kids have to be taken from us as a result of suicide for the government / school district to do anything?” the 18-year-old tweeted.