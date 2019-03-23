Pakistan Navy celebrates Pakistan day with traditional zeal and zest

Pakistan Navy celebrated Pakistan Day with zeal and fervour. This auspicious day is reminiscent of great efforts and sacrifices of our ancestors who demanded a separate homeland to safeguard sanctity of rights of the Muslims in the sub continent. The day dawned with Gun Salutes and thanks giving prayers were offered for solidarity of the country. Pakistan Navy Ships and Establishments were illuminated and Commanding Officers of all units and establishments addressed special gatherings of officers and men highlighting significance of the day.

The major event of the day was Joint Services Pakistan Day Parade, which was held at Shakarparian Islamabad. Smartly clad and agile contingent of Pakistan Navy led by Cdr Muhammad Shahid Iqbal PN was part of the Parade. Pakistan Navy contingent included Lady Officers, Special Services Group (Navy) and PN Band. In addition, Pakistan Navy aircraft P3C Orion also flew past in this impressive parade. Students of Pakistan Navy academic institutions also sang National Anthem and patriotic songs at the venue.

Captain Sharjeel Iftikhar PN led P3Cs formation fly past. P3Cs – Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft, known as “Flying Destroyers” are fitted with Anti-Surface Missiles, Anti-Submarine Torpedoes, Depth Charges, Bombs, and Mines. In the recent Pakistan – India stand-off, P3C aircraft detected and deterred Indian Navy submarine from entering into Pakistani maritime zone.

Pakistan Navy Sea Eagle team, led by Captain Imran Rana PN, Special Services Group (Navy) was also part of Tri Services Sky Diving Team. This team exhibited various free fall jumping techniques, which included complicated Maneuvers and landing at targets with precise accuracy.

During other activities of the day, an impressive investiture ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Saddar wherein 06 Rear Admirals of Pakistan Navy namely; Rear Admiral Zain Zulfiqar, Rear Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi, Rear Admiral Zahid Ilyas, Rear Admiral Syed Asad Karim, Rear Admiral Mohammad Zubair Shafique and Rear Admiral Muhammad Shafique were conferred upon Hilal-i-Military by the President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi. In addition, 02 sailors of Pakistan Navy, Muhammad Aslam (Shaheed) MGT-I and Mirza Shahid Zeb Mughal CDT-I were also conferred Sitara-i-Basalat.

A special Pakistan Navy Telefilm titled “Laal” was also aired on electronic media on the occasion displaying patriotism while keeping nationalism as ultimate priority of naval warriors.