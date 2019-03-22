How Baloch filmmakers have contributed to the uplift of cinema industry

Quetta: No doubt that the recognition and identification of every culture is based on its cultural activities that is highlighted through films, languages, cultures and traditions, etc. Balochi movies have over the past played an important role for sustaining the values of Baloch culture. Indeed, Balochistan is blessed with immensely-talented and famous Baloch filmmakers namely Anwar Gulam, Fazal Hayat, Dr Hanif Sharif, Homar Kiya, Rashid Hassan and Sharif Phullan, etc whose extraordinary efforts and contributions have modernised Baloch movies with their well-written scripts. These filmmakers have somehow managed to sustain the quality of work through impressive direction and great acting.

Many label these filmmakers as the actual stars of the province, owing to their immense contributions in protecting, preserving and promoting the rich culture of Balochistan. Among them, Dr Haneef Shareef and Fazal Hayat’s movies are entirely popular in Balochi film industries as their movies are always based on the circumstances of the Baloch society. Their movies convey creative ideas and thoughts about the humans and their relationship with their motherland, language, and culture. The movies teach us to think before we act about something and teach us to not choose the wrong ways which put us in hardships with a dark future rather to think and select the exact ways that take us towards the destinations. Absolutely, finding out the solutions for being out of the problems and faults, is always mentioned within his movies.

What is noteworthy about their work is that the storylines give much to ponder upon. Some of the most popular films of Dr Hanif Sharif are ‘Mani Patha Brath Nesth’ (My father doesn’t have any brothers), ‘Karim’ and ‘Balochistan Hotel’, etc. Fazal Hayat is known to have directed ‘Mayar’, ‘Begowah’, ‘Ganjen Gwadar’ and several more inspired by great ideas.

The valuable opinions and thoughts of such films directors are appreciated for showing up the patterns to eradicate the society’s issues with bringing changes. In fact, Dr Haneef Shareef’s movies are very interesting and knowledgeable which deserve to be watched by every individual to gain information for handing the worst situations of the life. The films too contain jokes and entertainments with marvellous themes for the watchers.

Actually, the first Balochi movie was “Hammal o Mahganj” which was directed by Anwar Iqbal in 1976, but it couldn’t release due to some controversies.

On the other hand, Anwar Gulam and Homar Kiya are too known brilliant films directors who have successfully their released movies for brightening up the Balochi culture. The newly released movie of Homar Kiya, namely Karesth, is entirely ruling in the society currently. The films main actor is Hafeez Lal who wonderfully performed his dialogues for the entertainment of the people with great themes. Anwar Gulam’s most famous movie is, “Math” (Mother) which is exactly based on homeland that how the actual residents love and care their motherland from dangerous people. The film indicates how the actual owners suffer from mountain-like challenges and issues to protect their properties from the superiors who are always involve in dishonest deeds with doing injustice on the inferiors to be their slaves. The inferiors are neglected and ignored to gain their fundamental rights to live properly in their lives.

Besides this, Shareef Phullan belongs to Kassak, is known as a brilliant writer and films director who himself does acting within the films to entertain the audiences with dialogues. The recent directed movie is “Shud” which is very popular with highlighting the issue of poverty in Balochistan. It points out pains and emotions about those poor families who are left in the lurch without being supported by the government and rich families in the province. Such families are entirely deprived from three time meal and are also unable to send their children to schools to obtain education. Painfully, they are being ignored and neglected in all aspects with being helpless to survive in such societies. The praiseworthy efforts of the young filmmaker are appreciated by the people.

Baloch filmmakers have contributed the most for promoting and upholding the Balochi language and culture. Their films are inspiring. They need to be supported and assisted by the government to sustain their brilliance for the production of more film. In my opinion, Baloch filmmakers are the actual protectors of Baloch culture.

The writer teaches at DELTA and can be reached at shakeelphullan137@gmail.com