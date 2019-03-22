Former Prime Minister’s family visits him in the Jail



LAHORE: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz, mother and brother visited him at Kot Lakhpat Jail here on Thursday.

Quite a good number of PML-N workers were also present there to support their leaders. They chanted slogans at the arrival of Sharif family at the Kot Lakhpat Jail where former premier is imprisoned under corruption charges in Azizia Mills case.

In her conversation with the press outside the jail Begum Shamim Akhtar, Nawaz’s Mother, said that difficult time for Nawaz wouldn’t last long. She also stated: “My prayers are with my son and he will soon be released from jail.”

Maryam Nawaz tweeted after her meeting with her father: “Nawaz Sharif remains unwell with continuous angina. Today again during the meeting he had to use sublingual spray for the pain and breathlessness. Please remember him in your daily prayers. Thank you all.”

Maryam Nawaz also said that her father will not see any other visitors on Thursday, a day fixed for convicts to see visitors, because of his deteriorating health conditions.

On Wednesday, the new Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed by the Home department of Punjab Government probing the 2014 Model Town incident also visited the former premier at Kot Lakhpat Jail and interrogated for about two hours and recorded his statement.

The allegations against Mr. Sharif are that the Model Town operation was launched by the police at his and other PML-N stalwarts’ behest. Many workers and supporters of Pakistan Awami Tehreek were killed and injured during the anti-encroachment drive by Punjab Police outside his residence in Model Town.