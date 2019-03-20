Sir: Child labour in Pakistan is based upon poverty, illiteracy, joblessness and drug-usage. Mostly orphan children are forced to have child labour. Poverty is playing a major role in higher rate child labours.

In Pakistan, children aged 10 to14 years actively participate in the labouring activities. 88 percent of these children are from rural areas.

Poverty can cause health problems, malnutrition, fatigues, anaemia, increment in the risk and consequences of work related hazards and may lead to permanent disabilities and premature death.

Long hours of work on a regular basis can harm the social and educational development of the children. The state needs to cover the ongoing problem in no time.

ZEWAR HAMZA

Turbat

Published in Daily Times, March 21st 2019.