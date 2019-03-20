Zardari, Bilawal arrived Islamabad to appear before NAB

ISLAMABAD: Former President of Pakistan and co-chairperson Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari and Chairperson PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office Islamabad on Wednesday.

Zardari and Bilawal are facing an inquiry regarding an alleged loan obtained by the Park Lane Estate Company.

Thousands of workers were on the roads leading to NAB office Islamabad, to welcome their leaders and to express solidarity with them. However, the roads leading to NAB office Islamabad were blocked by police. The PPP workers removed the blockades themselves and started marching towards NAB office to welcome their leaders.

One policemen was injured during a clash with the PPP workers. Several workers have been arrested by Islamabad police.

Zardari and Bilawal were accompanied by senior leaders of Pakistan People’s Party.

Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari are shareholders of a company named Park Lane Estates (Pvt) Limited. The company has purchased a land in Islamabad, and NAB is investigating the alleged demarcation of the land.

Bilawal Bhutto was summoned by an anti-graft watchdog in connection with the Park Lane Estates case. NAB claims that a forest land was illegally transferred to Park Lane Estate.

NAB claims that the land belonging to Punjab Forestry Department was illegally transferred to Park Lane Estates by Capital Development Authority officials.

More details to follow.