Sir: The whole Karachiites is facing problem of prolonged gas laodshedding. Even SSGC representatives are unable to tell when the supply will be restored. Particularly, domestic consumers are facing a great deal of trouble as people are unable to cook food. The concerned authorities should have mercy on us. They should resolve the issue in a timely manner.

SYED MUDABIR MEHD

Karachi

Published in Daily Times, March 20th 2019.