High vigilance, strict security to be ensured in Islamabad

Additional Superintendent of Islamabad police Hassam bin Iqbal has directed all police officials to ensure high vigilance in performing of security duties assigned in connection with Pakistan Day.

Giving security related briefing to all police officials following direction of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulifqar Khan, DIG Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed here at Rescue 15, he said that fool proof security should be ensured in the Capital besides high vigilance and combing as well as search operation in their respective areas.

All Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs), Station House Officers (SHOs), Muharrars of police station and other police officials from operational wing were also present on the occasion.

He directed for effective patrolling measures in the city, conduct snap checking and ensure strict checking at the entry and exit points of the city.

He said that effective combing and search operations should be ensured in various areas of the city including Afghan habits, slum areas, hotels, inns and restaurants. He said that relevant SDPOs/DSPs should themselves monitor the search operation and not to make inconvenience for innocent people.

He also directed for strict action against those involved in selling or flying kites, aerial firing and pigeon racing activities.

Additional SP said that strict checking should be ensured especially from March 17 to March 23 and security to be made more effective in the vicinity of Parade Ground.

He said that whole district has been divided into four sectors and officer of SP rank would supervise the overall security arrangements in his/her respective beat. Likewise, he said that officer of DSP rank would be responsible for security in sub-sectors while patrolling as well as mounting policing would be ensured in rural belts and jungle areas.

Mr. Hassam bin Iqbal said that all mobile and Eagle vehicles, Falcon would conduct checking of suspects and suspicious vehicles during patrolling. He said that various police pickets have been created for the security purpose and roof top duties have been also assigned to policemen.

No sluggish attitude in performance of security duties would be tolerated, he added.