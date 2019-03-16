Zardari and Talpur challenges Banking Court decision

KARACHI: Former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur challenges banking court decision in Sindh High Court on Saturday.

A Banking Court on Friday ordered to transfer the mega money laundering case and fake accounts case to Islamabad.

Zardari and Talpur requested in the petition that the decision of Banking Court is illegal, and they requested the Sindh High Court to declare it null and invalid.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is investigating Zardari, his close aide Hussain Lawai and Chairman Omni Group Anwar Majeed and his son’s in money laundering case.

In 2013-2015, more than 20 fake accounts were opened and transactions worth billions of rupees were made.

According to FIA , the black money gathered from bribes, commission and kickbacks were transacted through these ‘Benami” accounts to foreign countries.