How technology is strengthening the economy but weakening our bond

The 21st Century is of technologies although a great many of residents of Balochistan still remain deprived of these ground-laying facilities. In the province, most of the children and other people are dependent on smartphones and technologies which have brought a huge change in their living standard.

Siraj, a student based in Kolahoo narrates, “The role of information technology in the growth of organisations is imperative in the world and the one having no touch with this technology would not be able to make any progress in the organisation, business, industry etc.”

Siraj is right, as we need to look at both sides of the coin. If we see the negative side of technology, it has brought a lot of negative impacts in our surroundings.

Apart from this, in the past or some years ago, people held gatherings with old, wise men and women because they shared diverse information regarding any issues and most of the wise men shared stories which were related to today’s happenings, but now, as we have gotten a lot of technologies, we have no desire to hold gathering with wise men and women.

On the other side, the use of technology in Balochistan has brought splendiferous changes in the society. Information technology is a key contributor to the development of a nation and the value of information technology cannot be denied because it has dominated almost all the fields of business and industry including the service sector, management sector and security sector, etc. Sadly, most schools in the province are running without fundamental facilities which are powered by technology.

On the other hand, in Balochistan, citizens are using diverse kind of technologies in their daily lives, but most often the citizens use smartphones, laptops, computers, multimedia and some other different sources of technologies. Owing to the exorbitant rates of these technological tools, many people are deprived of even being able to afford a mobile phone.

Federal Bureau of Investigation former director James Comey stated, “Technology has forever changed the world we live in. We’re online, in one way or another, all day long. Our phones and computers have become reflections of our personalities, interests and our identities. They hold much that is important to us.”

Although, the same thing is occurring in the province, it is weakening our gatherings and friendly-living environment. However, information technology too performs an imperative role in providing e-education and e-information etc.

The writer is a part time teacher at DELTA and a student of law at Turbat University. He can be reached at munaj1gul@gmail.com

Published in Daily Times, March 16th 2019.