New Zealand massacre condemned nationally and internationally

The mass shooting that occurred in Christchurch, New Zealand on Friday resulted in the death of 49 Muslim worshippers, who were brutally shot by a gunman who is alleged to be Australian. The gunman before the shooting uploaded a hate video on social media and left a 74-page manifesto under the name ‘Brenton Tarrant’.

The gunman was a white nationalist, set off by his hate for immigrants and the historical fact where Muslims attacked Europe. The reason behind the mass shooting in perspective of his was to avenge Europe. Nothing can justify or be a plausible case to shoot worshippers, in their place of worship. However, the killer AKA terrorist (which many are neglecting to acknowledge) was subtly defended by the Australian politicians in the statement given out by Senator Fraser Anning stating, ‘The real cause of bloodshed on New Zealand streets today is the immigration program which allowed Muslim fanatics to migrate to New Zealand in the first place’ he also added in his one-sided biased statement, ‘… while Muslims may have been the victims today, usually they are the perpetrators.’ Senator further wrote in his letter. ‘Islam is not like any other faith. It is the religious equivalent of fascism.’ This clearly shows the height and impact of Islamophobia.

Anning’s statement was condemned and criticised by many nationally and internationally for not acknowledging the act as terrorism.

Shireen Mazari tweeted, “this is the Islamophobic sick mindset that gives rise to anti-Muslim terrorism”, including the image of the letter published by the Australian Senator.

This is the Islamophobic sick mindset that encourages the rise of anti-Muslim terrorism. Absolutely disgusting. pic.twitter.com/OTgMaOVzmn — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) March 15, 2019



Mazari also questioned the Australian government about why they are ‘unable to stop Islamophobia’.

This was an anti Muslim terrorist attack – let’s be clear on that. Australian govt must be asked why it is unable to stop Islamophobia and anti-Muslim home-grown terrorists? — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) March 15, 2019

PM Imran Khan also paid his condolences through Twitter.

I blame these increasing terror attacks on the current Islamophobia post-9/11 where Islam & 1.3 bn Muslims have collectively been blamed for any act of terror by a Muslim. This has been done deliberately to also demonize legitimate Muslim political struggles. https://t.co/5bBREoayLz — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 15, 2019

Hillary Clinton also condemned the act stating that it needs to be acknowledged by the ‘leaders everywhere’ as an act of terrorism.

My heart breaks for New Zealand & the global Muslim community. We must continue to fight the perpetuation and normalization of Islamophobia and racism in all its forms. White supremacist terrorists must be condemned by leaders everywhere. Their murderous hatred must be stopped. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 15, 2019



How long will attacks like these be blamed on Islam? Is it right to kill innocents on the name of revenge and extremism?