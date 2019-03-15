Lahore Weather

Daily Times

Your right to know Friday, March 15, 2019


,

New Zealand massacre condemned nationally and internationally

Seerat Kamran

The mass shooting that occurred in Christchurch, New Zealand on Friday resulted in the death of 49 Muslim worshippers, who were brutally shot by a gunman who is alleged to be Australian. The gunman before the shooting uploaded a hate video on social media and left a 74-page manifesto under the name ‘Brenton Tarrant’.

The gunman was a white nationalist, set off by his hate for immigrants and the historical fact where Muslims attacked Europe. The reason behind the mass shooting in perspective of his was to avenge Europe. Nothing can justify or be a plausible case to shoot worshippers, in their place of worship. However, the killer AKA terrorist (which many are neglecting to acknowledge) was subtly defended by the Australian politicians in the statement given out by Senator Fraser Anning stating, ‘The real cause of bloodshed on New Zealand streets today is the immigration program which allowed Muslim fanatics to migrate to New Zealand in the first place’ he also added in his one-sided biased statement, ‘… while Muslims may have been the victims today, usually they are the perpetrators.’ Senator further wrote in his letter. ‘Islam is not like any other faith. It is the religious equivalent of fascism.’ This clearly shows the height and impact of Islamophobia.

Anning’s statement was condemned and criticised by many nationally and internationally for not acknowledging the act as terrorism.

Shireen Mazari tweeted, “this is the Islamophobic sick mindset that gives rise to anti-Muslim terrorism”, including the image of the letter published by the Australian Senator.


Mazari also questioned the Australian government about why they are ‘unable to stop Islamophobia’.

PM Imran Khan also paid his condolences through Twitter.

Hillary Clinton also condemned the act stating that it needs to be acknowledged by the ‘leaders everywhere’ as an act of terrorism.


How long will attacks like these be blamed on Islam? Is it right to kill innocents on the name of revenge and extremism?

 

Submit a Comment