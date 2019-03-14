Sania Maskatiya from NYFW to FPW

Sticking to the two very basic and classic colors, Sania Maskatiya played around with drapes, fabrics and embellishments in black and white mainly. Each model was given a very modern, subtle makeup look with unique hair accessories, adorned with pearls-giving a very Byzantine feel.

From head to toe, ruffled evening gowns, belted at the waist to floral, intricate cut-work blazers and tunics in very soft and flowy fabrics. Following the same subtle palette, the designer paid special attention to details. Although each garment followed a unique design element, yet all the pieces perfectly aligned the same theme.

A lot of tissue fabric with intense thread work, a cluster of floral bunches in all the right places on the garment gave the silhouette a touch of romance. Just about right embellishments, using beads, pearls and sequins, added a little sparkle to each outfit.

Soft gold sheen drapery, slit to the side, with floral cutwork bodice looked absolutely dainty. Hues of smoke grey, tissue fabric, embossed with floral thread work pattern-layered with a white slit dress.

There were more cutwork jackets and tops, exaggerated shoulders with trousers all accentuated at the waist. Sania Maskatiya followed the same graceful silhouette, using different mediums of embellishments and features to create a very interesting collection for the FPW.

In an interview with Daily Times Newspaper, Sania shared with us her inspiration for her collection at FPW and more.

We showcased this collection at NYFW in February 2019 and this March, we were really excited to debut this collection in Pakistan at the pioneering Fashion Pakistan Week platform. At Sania Maskatiya, we have some of the best craftsmanship in Pakistan, coming from generations of artisans who have specialized and perfected their craft and our luxe collection explores the same artisanal craft through the use of zardozi, risham, beads, sequins as they embellish varied hemlines and layers.

You have been in the Fashion business for quite some time now, How was your experience at the NYFW?

2019 is turning out to be a milestone year for the Sania Maskatiya brand. We moved our Karachi Flagship store to a brand new location in Clifton in January 2019 and, in February 2019, being the first Pakistani Fashion Design House to showcase at the prestigious NYFW, we were humbled and grateful to be a part of the CAAFD NYFW sponsored program. It was a wonderful experience and we were excited to be able to represent our country again at NYFW F/W 2019.

And what did you learn from the experience?

It was an exciting experience, where we were able to interact with people from different industries and with different mindsets.

What is the greatest challenge for a Designer in the Pakistan Fashion Industry?

Our industry has certainly become more organised and professional and obviously the market has evolved, but I think that we still have a long way to go in terms of being more business oriented.

Do you plan on expanding your business to other cities too?

We currently have retail spaces in Karachi and Lahore and we also have loyal customers who buy our ensembles from across the globe through our e-store, www.saniamaskatiya.com. The Sania Maskatiya brand aims to carry on expanding and growing. We continue to explore new things and the learning never stops.