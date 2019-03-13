When the past backfires

It is not the first time that Shaan has shown us a glimpse of his misogynistic side. His very critical nature has made waves over the internet many times before. No wonder his Twitter account looks more like a battle ground some days. His careless tweet in 2015 to ban Marwa Hoccaine created a lot of trouble for the young star. Her social media accounts flooded with hate mail and life threats and all that over a tweet from Mr. Shaan, who wanted to punish the young actress for daring to express her opinion by declaring a ban on her. Marwa had to delete her tweets and deactivate her accounts to avoid the nasty hateful messages. It took a long time for things to finally calm down for her. And yet again, we see the Lollywood star engaging in another attempt to downsize the “Aurat March” with another self righteous tweet.

@mangobaaz These slogans do not represent our culture ,our values and the respect we have for our women that was my point .. and you missed it completely.. stop twisting our views just to get more mileage own your responsibility ..🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/dcdUnlqyjU — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) March 11, 2019

And as if that wasn’t enough, Veena Malik, another Lollywood actress hoped in to say:

Who planned and funded this controversial #auratmarch2019

Because this brought Humiliation to women of Pakistan instead of Anything positive like empowering them etc…!!! #Aurat#AuratMarch — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) March 11, 2019

It was then that Ahmer Naqvi (a Writer and Film maker) barged in with a response that completely changed the direction of the Cannons. Soon the applause was over, when Shaan was reminded of his own roles in the Pakistani Film Industry.

All research and no practical … my prayers for you brother may u emerge from your research someday and have the passion and the courage to make a film on sisters and brothers — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) March 12, 2019

A viral collage full of screenshots from Shaan’s movies was then seen all over the social media.

Veena Malik also got her fair share with a response from followers on Twitter, reminding her of the nude photo shoot and item numbers that she did for India. If you think people have a weak memory, you are mistaken. People should be more responsible while making comments that can risk the life or the reputation of another person. Careless tweets get many actors into a lot of trouble. I hope they learnt their lesson.