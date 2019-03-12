Pakistan receives $1bn from UAE

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), one of the top friendly countries, on Tuesday deposited a second tranche of $1 billion into the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign currency reserves to help ease international payment pressure on Islamabad.

“Yes, we have received $1 billion from the UAE,” SBP spokesman Abid Qamar told the media.

The financial assistance came following the signing of an agreement on Saturday last week between the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and the SBP for depositing the remaining $2 billion out of the committed $3 billion to shore up the central bank’s reserves.

Earlier, the UAE had announced a $6-billion package for Pakistan in December 2018 including $3 billion in cash deposit and a credit line of another $3 billion for the supply of petroleum oil on deferred payment.

The UAE has provided the soft loan at an interest rate of 3%, Finance Minister Asad Umar disclosed last week. Abu Dhabi released the first tranche of $1 billion in January 2019. “We will let you know as and when the third and last tranche arrives,” Qamar added.

Modalities for the supply of oil to Pakistan on deferred payment are yet to be finalised, it has been learnt.

The finance minister also said the country was set to receive a total of $4.1 billion from the UAE and China during the week that started on Monday. China has committed to provide $2.1 billion at an interest rate of 2.5%.

The SBP reserves will swell to around $12 billion with the receipt of $4.1 billion. Total reserves of the country would surge to around $19 billion, including those available with commercial banks in Pakistan, he said. The SBP reserves stood at $8.11 billion as on March 1, 2019, according to the central bank’s latest data.

Published in Daily Times, March 13th 2019.