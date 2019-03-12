A little bit of day dreaming goes a long way

The biggest reason for not being able to get to what we want and where we want to be is not dreaming big. We could wish for all the luxury or for the ultimate happiness but then let it all go the very next moment because we are too scared of dreaming big. We can be all up for the task one moment and ready to give up on it the next because of the hurdles in the way and there comes a time when we are left wondering that had it not been for this and that, I would’ve gotten it, reached there or done that.

The current stage of my life – the struggling phase as I like to call it has had me thinking numerous of times if I was doing enough with my life. If this is really what I wanted to go for in the first place.

Well, yes and no! Yes because I at least got to dream of it and set to work on my dream. No because I wished for more. So how come I was dreaming big the only option?

Because man is always in search for more… something, anything. Dreaming big is the only way to get you going. It’s a plan you set for yourself that comes to the rescue when life is hopelessly clueless.

You don’t realise what wonders this one trait does until you achieve something out of the box, thereby believing more in your dream and trusting yourself with it.

How many people do we come across everyday who are deprived of their dreams, doing what they were forced to do and not enjoying a bit of it? — a whirlwind of thoughts with all their credentials seemingly brushed under the rug

Greatly inspired by the everyday social media posts and getting to see people doing different activities and things that make them happy, makes us wonder if that will make us happy or not or whether we should be doing the same to feel accomplished and, consequently happy as well. Well, the answer is a no! It all comes down to following what you dreamt of in the first place. Hard, it might seem but it is never impossible. How many people do we come across everyday who are deprived of their dreams, doing what they were forced to do and not enjoying a bit of it? – a whirlwind of thoughts with all their credentials seemingly brushed under the rug.

Life is unpredictable and the moment there is right now may vanish in just a blink of the eye but what we do and what contributions did we make to the world shall always remain and so does the greatness to inspire. Dreaming big is what makes you set your goals even higher and if you don’t take them seriously, there’s no time repenting and looking back.

The writer can be reached at maggavall@gmail.com