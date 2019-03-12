Exhibition on ‘dying crafts’ of Pakistan being held by Lok Virsa

Lok Virsa is holding a three-day national exhibition of Dying Crafts of Pakistan from March 12-14, 2019 at the Pakistan National Museum of Ethnology, Garden Avenue, Shakarparian Hills, Islamabad. The objective of the exhibition is to promote dying skills and to encourage master artisans associated with them. Master artisans of endangered skills from all provinces, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir will participate in this exhibition. Craft experts will present papers and multimedia presentations to highlight the importance of craft heritage. A prestigious opening ceremony took place on Tuesday at 2:30 pm at Heritage Museum. Education & Professional Training Minister Shafqat Mahmood will be the chief guest at the occasion. The opening ceremony will feature live performances by folk musical instrumentalists and multimedia presentations on dying crafts.