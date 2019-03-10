Bilawal slams PTI govt for providing no relief to people

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday came down hard on the sitting government for what he said failing to provide any relief to the people.

“Problems and miseries of the people have increased manifold. Inflation is touching new highs and the poor people are unable to get even the basic health facilities at public-sector hospitals of Punjab,” Bilawal said while chairing a meeting of the parliamentary party of the PPP in Punjab Assembly. “The government always creates a pandemonium both in National Assembly and the Punjab Assembly on non-issues, while wasting precious time of the parliament,” he said, and announced to launch a tour of the constituencies across Punjab. “I can’t be a silent spectator in such circumstances,” he added.

On his meeting with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail scheduled for Monday (today), Bilawal said he doesn’t have any political agenda with Sharif and is visiting him on the humanitarian grounds just to inquire about his health. “I am really concerned about the health of Nawaz Sharif … he should be given the best healthcare facilities by the government,” he said. Talking to Daily Times, PPP’s parliamentary leader in Punjab Assembly Hassan Murtaza said in the first phase of his tour, Bilawal will address bar councils and press clubs across Punjab. “He has directed us to have meetings with representatives of lawyers and the journalist community in Punjab,” he said. “We gave him a detailed briefing regarding the performance of PPP in Punjab Assembly today and he has appreciated our work,” he said. “He has asked us to focus on real issues in the Punjab Assembly,” he added.

