Distinct jewellery of Balochistan speaks volumes of the skill of the locals who make it

Baloch people are known to be hot blooded. They are considered to be different from others’ as their dressing style, celebration of Baloch Culture Day and even their jewellery is truly distinct.

There was a time when copper jewellery was the most common, but nowadays, gold has taken over in terms of popularity. On the other hand, gold ornaments such as necklaces and bracelets are an important aspect of Balochi women’s traditions and among their most favoured items of jewellery are heavy earrings that are fastened to the head with gold chains so that the heavy weight does not cause harm to the ears. However, they usually wear a gold brooch that is made locally in different shapes and sizes and is used to fasten the two parts of the dress together over the chest. In ancient times, especially during pre-Islamic era, it was common for Baloch women to perform dances and sing folk songs at different events. The tradition of a Baloch mother singing lullabies to her children has played an important role in the transfer of knowledge from generation to generation.

Furthermore, jewellery also plays a vital role. If your dress is really beautiful and you are wearing jewellery which does not go with your dress, then you can never look good. Most importantly, sometimes people are unaware of different styles of jewellery. They do not know what kind of jewellery they should wear with which dress.

Baloch brides clad in traditional red dress opt for rubies and take care of their colour combinations. Wearing Balochi jewellery, a Baloch looks much more beautiful and gold jewellery in champagne colour and gold jewellery complimented by beige, light peach and pastel colour dresses looks regal on them.

Balochi jewellery is available in Karachi’s Zainab Market as it’s a big market where people can get clothes in different sizes and colours. Baloch jewellery at this market begins from Rs 1,500.

The writer is a student at DELTA

Published in Daily Times, March 6th 2019.