13 habits that make you look younger

Groom Bloom

Always make time for personal grooming. From keeping your eye brows neat to giving yourself a warm pedicure. Thicker eye brows can make you look younger and a well groomed eye brow gives your face a frame and draws attention to your eyes. Taking care of your beauty needs goes a long way to help you look younger.

Hand care

Never ignore your hands. According to research, one can identify a woman’s age by the look of her hands. A good glycolic moisturizing hand cream serves as a daily exfoliatee and may firm, thicken skin, and prevent you hand skin from sagging.

The greener the better

Add more greens to your daily diet and also sip on some green tea too. Vitamin K-in kale and other green vegetables helps your blood coagulate, reducing the impact of bruising and stains.

Tone down your makeup

Ageing and wrinkles can actually be highlighted by too much makeup. Use of shimmery products and highlighters on an ageing skin brings attention to the problem area. Use pink hues to mimic the look of a youthful natural skin. BB creams with SPF can be used for cover up. You can even try mixing a drop of lotion to a drop of foundation for a sheer, subtle, coverage.

Hit the gym:

Work out is such a therapy for the mind and body. It sets your skin, mind and body free of unwanted garbage, be it toxic impurities in your system or even the mind. Exercise is the best way to detox your system from head to toe. A heavy body not even makes you feel old, but look old too. The leaner you are, the younger you look and feel!

More water please!

8 glasses of water a day is a set standard by most nutritionists. It takes away the dull and dry, leaving your system flushed and your skin feeling fresh! It even improves energy levels and fights against cravings to control the urge of a, “binge”.

Smart wear:

Too many layers of fabric and hiding behind your clothes can actually reflect your confidence. Dress up according to your size. Baggy, shapeless clothes take away the appeal and make you look broader. Dress smart, stand tall and stop hiding away in your garment. A good posture also radiates confidence. A v-neckline can give you a leaner look. Pay special attention to necklines too. No matter what shape you are, choose according to your size and don’t forget to wear your confidence.

Make skin care a habit

Skin care is necessary and according to research, girls should start skin care from their 20’s. Pay attention to your skin and always have a dermatologist’s phone number saved to your speed dial.

Stay colorful!

Stop allowing people to preach you out of color. There is no age for colors. Keep your wardrobe bright with fresh and pretty shades. Adding color to your attire reflects your bright, young soul!

Comfortably trendy

Most fashion trends looks can be quite uncomfortable to wear. A working woman or even a full-time mom then turns to more comfortable style of clothes due to an active lifestyle. You can wear comfortable and still look trendy even in a black t-shirt, a denim jeans and a white pair of sneakers. Choose comfy yet trendy over comfortable and plain boring! Accessorizing is also a great way to add color and style to a basic, dull outfit.

Get a hair cut

A great hair can instantly take a couple of years off of you. A good hairstylist is a must. A full color change, “Balayage” or a sleek bob can be bold choices that keep you looking trendy. Odd hairstyles and cuts can automatically make you look mature. Layers in your long hair can also frame your face better, giving you a more youthful and feminine profile.

Sleep in for some Beauty

Sleep-deprivation not only increases stress levels, it causes puffy eyes and dark circles. Lack of sleep dries out your skin making wrinkles deeper and more visible. Collagen production increases during sleep, preventing sagging, and blood flow increases so your complexion looks better and younger, so 7-9 hours of sleep is a must!

Tooth care:

Take special care of your teeth as you age. See a dentist every few months. Stained, brittle teeth can be very unappealing. Avoid habits that may stain your teeth. Clean white can give you a brighter smile and the appearance of a young, fresh mouth.