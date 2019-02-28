Government must summon in-camera meeting over current situation: JUI-F chief

Government must summon in-camera briefing of elected representatives because there is no room of slackness and negligence in current tense situation. We are fully supporting Pakistan Army which is fully trained and better knows how to safeguard the borders of Pakistan while we will safeguard the ideology of Islam. It was said by the JUI-F chief Moulana Fazal Ul Rehman in a brief conversation with media on Thursday, when he was at Jamia Madania Madarsa to attend the wedding ceremony of the daughter of the leader of JUI-F Shikarpur Molana Majeebur Rehman Madani. Moulan Rashid Mehmood Soomro and many other central leaders also attended the wedding ceremony.

Published in Daily Times, March 1st 2019.