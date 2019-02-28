“Pakistan and India at odds again”

Ever since the British left the Subcontinent, there have been tensions between India and Pakistan. Both have fought three major wars, but the unresolved issue of Kashmir remains a bone of contention between the two states. Recently, Post-Pulwama attack, Pakistan and India are at the brink of war. Both the South Asian nuclear states are eyeball to eyeball right now. History teaches us such situations are extremely precarious, and can easily escalate until they are out of control. Both World Wars, as well as America’s adventurism in Afghanistan and Vietnam teach us that military miscalculations can have tragic consequences. In the end, war doesn’t benefit any state.

The engagement between the two South Asian rivals started in response to the Pulwama attack on February 14. The attack was allegedly carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and resulted in the killing of 42 Indian paramilitary forces. Later, on February 26, Indian air crafts intruded into Pakistan’s Muzaffarabad sector, violating the Line Of Control (LOC) and faced a timely and effective response from the Pakistan Air Force. Thus, the Indian aircrafts released their payloads in the area of Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) yet resulted in no casualties or damage. Regardless, the Indian leadership has claimed that they destroyed the JeM camp and killed 350 terrorists. The operation was declared, “surgical strike stage 2”.

Pakistan’s stance, on the other hand, has been clear and calculated. Islamabad has offered all international and local journalists the opportunity to visit the site area so they can see it for themselves. On Monday, DG ISPR had said, “Pakistan Armed Forces are fully prepared for a befitting response to any Indian aggression or misadventure”.

The Pakistani political and military leadership has always repeatedly emphasised on the need for peace. Indian military threats after the Pulwama attack created tensions between the two nuclear rivals. The Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan repeatedly said that to initiate a war is easy, but it is difficult to control it. Pakistan doesn’t want war in the region.

India needs to come out of its war hysteria. Such dangerous games should not be used as an instrument by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to win elections. This is an old pattern. When Indian elections are near, tensions between the two nuclear neighbors escalate.

In response to the Indian intrusion in Pakistan and the unprovoked firing on the LOC, later Pakistan resorted to self-defense and shot down two Indian Air Force (IAF) jets and arrested two pilots.

The spokesperson of armed forces of Pakistan, General Asif Ghafoor in his press briefing presented the calculated and clear stance that Pakistan wants peace not war. He reiterated Pakistan’s offer to India to have talks. How New Delhi responds remains to be seen.

In this era of social media, war-like situations give rise to many self-proclaimed keyboard warriors and analysts. The media has the important responsibility of covering the events in a reasonable manner. Pakistan’s media has been quite responsible in its coverage and engaged in peaceful journalism. On the other hand, the Indian media is lacking the facts and advocating war. Indian media had previously denied the Pakistani claims yet they themselves have no evidence of the 350 terrorists killed by them or the F-16 jet shot down by Indian forces while the DG ISPR confirmed that no F-16s were used in this whole operation.

It is high time that the international community woke up. The world is staying neutral and observing the situation in South Asia from the backstage right now. Those advocating war for their own economic interests need to realise that this is not a mere bilateral issue considering the nuclear capabilities of the two rivals, every region of the world would be affected by the aftermaths of war in the form of nuclear winter. United Nations, United States, Russia and China are the key players in the whole scenario and need to have a firm stance over the issue for maintaining peace and stability in the region as well as all around the globe.

The writer is a graduate of Defence and Diplomatic Studies

Published in Daily Times, March 1st 2019.