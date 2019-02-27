Pakistan was forced to respond: Imran Khan

While addressing the nation on Wednesday, Imran Khan in his speech said:

”After Pulwama, We offered a hand to India for the investigation. It is not in the interest of Pakistan that its land is used. Moreover, there was no dispute we were ready to corporate with India but Pakistan was forced to respond. We had planned there was no collateral damage, we only wanted to give a message that we are capable of retaliating”.

”There has been a miscalculation in most of the wars, the war on terror has taken 17 years already”.