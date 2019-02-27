Lahore Weather

Pakistan shot down Two Indian Jets :ISPR

Web Desk

RAWALPINDI: Two Indian Air Force Jet shot down by Pakistan Air Force this Morning(Wednesday).

According to DG ISPR one aircraft fell inside Azad Jammu Kashmir and the other fell inside Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The Indians Aircraft crossed Line of Control (LOC) and entered Pakistani Airspace.


More details to follow.

