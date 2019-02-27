Pakistan shot down Two Indian Jets :ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two Indian Air Force Jet shot down by Pakistan Air Force this Morning(Wednesday).

According to DG ISPR one aircraft fell inside Azad Jammu Kashmir and the other fell inside Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The Indians Aircraft crossed Line of Control (LOC) and entered Pakistani Airspace.

In response to PAF strikes this morning as released by MoFA, IAF crossed LOC. PAF shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace. One of the aircraft fell inside AJ&K while other fell inside IOK. One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 27, 2019



More details to follow.