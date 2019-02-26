Exploring an entire province

The Hingol National Park is situated near the Makran coast in south-western Balochistan. The area covered by Hingol National Park is almost 6,100 square kilometres. Most of the people from different parts of Balchistan visit the park. Ziarat is a district and a famous hill station located in northern Balochistan. It is a famous holiday resort of Balochistan, although, Ziarat means a shrine. There’s a shrine of Baba Kharwari 8 kilometres from Ziarat Town. His name was Tahir. He became a disciple of Nana Sahib. A number of miracles are attributed to him. A huge number of devotees come here and offer sacrifices. The tribesmen, on Eid time, gather around the shrine and hold marksmanship and wrestling competitions. Mostly the people of Balochistan love to visit the mountains. Ziarat is one of the most important and mountainous areas of the province.

Most tourists visit the place and learn a lot of history there.

Astola Island, too, is called Astole and is very much a part of the province. It’s also known as Jezira Haft Talar or Island of the Seven Hills. It’s an uninhabited island in the Arabian Sea and is a part of Pasni, Gwadar. Balochis plan visits to the place owing to its historic significance.

Astola Island is also called Astole and is very much a part of the province. It’s also known as Jezira Haft Talar or Island of the Seven Hills. It’s an uninhabited island in the Arabian Sea and is a part of Pasni, Gwadar. Balochis plan visits to the place owing to its historic significance

Mehrgarh is a Neolithic site located 30km west of Sibi and 120km south-east of Quetta on the Kachi plain of the province. It’s one of the oldest sites with evidence of agricultural activities in Asia.

Mehrgarh is one of the most historic places of Balochistan and exudes a cultural vibe that resonated with what the province is all about. It’s also a great place to visit and the ones who visit the area will get a lot of things related to Balochi culture.

Some beautiful places you must have to visit are Hanna Lake, Gadani Beach, Churna Island, Hinglaj Mata, Quaid-e-Azam Residency, Bolan Pass, Hub Dam, Princess of Hope, Askari Park, Qila Miri (Quetta Fort), Chandragup, Pinjra Bridge NH-65, Koh-i-Chiltan, Great Sphinx, Gwadar West Bay Beach, Mari Chak, Spin Karez, Ahsan Beach, Makran Coastal Range, Surbandar Beachside, Gwadar Beach, Zarghun Ghar, Meeri Kalaat, Cliff, Tump Fort, Jalbar and Nehang River.

The writer is a part time teacher at DELTA and a student of law at Turbat University. He can be reached at munaj1gul@gmail.com

Published in Daily Times, February 27th 2019.