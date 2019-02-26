India will get a response, says Asad Umer

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Asad Umer on Tuesday while commenting on Indian violation of Line of Control (LoC) said that India will get a response. the time and manner of response will be chosen by Pakistan.

Finance Minister Asad Umer in a tweet said “India WILL get a response. The time and manner of response will be chosen by Pakistan. Indian citizens must understand that their prime minister is putting Indian citizens in the harms way for political gain by initiating a conflict INDIA CANNOT WIN.”

India WILL get a response. The time and manner of response will be chosen by Pakistan. Indian citizens must understand that their prime minister is putting indian citizens in the harms way for political gain by initiating a conflict INDIA CANNOT WIN — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) February 26, 2019

Addressing a combined press conference along with foreign and defence ministers, they said that National Security Council (NSC) has decided to respond any act of aggression by India, after the Indian Line of Control (LoC) violation in Muzafrabad.

The Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday informed that Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a special meeting of the National Command Authority (NCA) which oversees the operational command and control of the country’s nuclear arsenals on Wednesday (tomorrow).

A high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to raise voice against Indian violation of Line of Control (Loc) at the international forum.

Earlier today, India Air Force violated Line of Control (LOC) in Muzafarabad on. The DG ISPR confirmed the attack by Indian Air Force on Twitter.

There was an immediate response from Pakistan Air Force which compelled the Indian jets to leave and fly back to their own territory.