IHC rejects Nawaz’s plea for bail on medical grounds

Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has announced its verdict on bail plea of Nawaz Sharif.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani announced the decision in an open court. The court rejected the plea for granting bail to Sharif. Earlier the Judges reserved its verdict after hearing Nawaz’s petition to get his seven years sentence suspension in the Al-Azizia reference on 20th February 2019.

On December 24, 2018 Accountability court Judge Muhammad Arshad Malik convicted the PML-N founder and ex-premier Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia steel mill case and Hill Metal establishment reference. The Judge awarded him seven years imprisonment with affine of$25 million and Rs 1.5 Billion.

Nawaz defense council Khawaja Haris argued that the ex-PM is suffering from multiple diseases and he suffers serious illness. Nawaz Sharif was shifted from Kot Lakhpat jail to Jinnah Hospital on recommendations of the medical board. Khawaja Haris told IHC that the hospital environment is not suitable for Nawaz. As the former premier is suffering from issues related to kidney, hypertension, diabetes and cardiac issues. Further, he told IHC that the medical board has suggested angiography.

The NAB prosecutor opposed the plea for suspension of sentence. He said that Nawaz is not suffering from any issues which can cause danger for his life.