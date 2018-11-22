Bilawal calls Imran Khan puppet PM, vows to resist govt ‘pressure’

GILGIT: Pakistan People Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday slammed Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan for “criticising” his political opponents during his foreign trips while speaking to media in Gilgit.

According to details, Bilawal said that PM Khan is showing unprofessional behaviour as he’s criticizing his political opponents on foreign visits when he should be representing the government.

The PPP chairman stated that their party is strong as they have faced dictators like Zia-ul-Haq and Pervaiz Musharraf and now they will face Puppet PM.

“Pakistan’s economic conditions are worsening day by day. The federal government should stop its polices which are against poor people,” Bilawal said.

He said, “the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) government is against the poor as they are demolishing shops in the name of encroachments.”

Bilawal further added that PTI has not even taken a single step yet to get rid of corruption and PM Imran is trying pressurize his political opponents by taking revenge.

However, the PPP chairman said that their party is always ready to fight for democratic rights and stand for free media.