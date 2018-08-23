PM Imran offers help to Kerala flood victims

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the PTI-led government ‘stands ready to provide any humanitarian assistance that may be needed’ to the Kerala flood victims’.

Since the beginning of June, more than 350 people have died with 850,00 being displaced in devastating floods that hit the Indian state of Kerala, while the figure is expected to rise to around 1.5 million over the coming months.

In his Twitter message, PM Imran forwarded prayers and best wishes to the people of Kerala and also offered to provide any sort of assistance that might be needed.

Earlier this week, Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi offered to donate 5,000 tents and basic medical facilities to the flood victims.

The idyllic tourist hotspot has been badgered by torrential monsoon rains since the end of May, triggering landslides and flash floods that have swept away entire villages.