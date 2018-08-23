PM Imran summons cabinet meeting tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday summoned a federal cabinet meeting tomorrow (on day three of Eid-ul-Azha) to discuss several matters of concern.

The premier directed all of his federal cabinet ministers to reach Islamabad tomorrow from their respective constituencies.

According to reports, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief will be given special security briefing, while the Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) will be terminated and the departments working under CADD will be tasked to the cabinet division.

These department will be handed over the advisor to PM on Parliamentary affairs Babar Awan.