Railways ministry plans sale of rest houses to counter Rs40 bn deficit

ISLAMABAD: Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Thursday said that the ministry has decided to place all rest houses for sale to counter Rs40 billion deficit inherited from the previous government.

Speaking to the media after his visit to the Rawalpindi Railway Station, Sheikh Rasheed lashed out at the former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government for mishandling the ministry.

“The corrupt and dishonest ex-government has gravely mishandled the ministry. We face a deficit worth Rs 40 million, while tons of cases against the ministry are filed in NAB,” Sheikh Rasheed said.

Also read: Have concrete evidence against Kulbhushan: FM Qureshi

He, however, confirmed that the ministry will fully cooperate with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and help the watchdog to hold the wrongdoers accountable.

Rasheed also said the ministry would lease railway tracks if it had to to overcome the deficit, while the minister said guest houses are also up for sale.

“We have to work for the betterment of the railways ministry, and our slogan is ‘Aram Haram Hai (rest is forbidden)’. I, myself, will work 18 hours, while only profitable trains will be made to function,” the minister said.