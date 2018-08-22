Opp may field consensus candidate for presidential poll

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) may bring a consensus candidate for upcoming presidential election, scheduled for September 4.

Members of the PML-N and PPP on Tuesday met at Shehbaz Sharif’s Lahore residence to discuss the upcoming presidential elections.

During the meeting, the PML-N expressed serious reservations on the name of Aitzaz Ahsan for the presidential slot. PPP’s Khurshid Shah said that Aitzaz Ahsan’s name for the top slot was not yet final. In the meeting, it was decided that both the parties would meet again on August 25 in Murree where a consensus candidate for the presidential election could be brought.

Speaking to media after the meeting, PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah said that opposition parties could defeat PTI’s nominee for the post of president if they agree to put up a united front.

“We have empowered the party to decide whether it wants to field its own candidate or back an opposition-backed nominee for the upcoming presidential election,” he said. Also, Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday telephoned Shehbaz Sharif and assured him of cooperation.

MQM-P, PTI vow to keep supporting each other

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s presidential candidate Arif Alvi met Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

After the meeting, the two political parties announced continued support for each other ahead of the presidential elections.

MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the party would continue to cooperate with the PTI. The MQM-P leader said that they had not disappointed Alvi earlier and did not intend to do it in future. He expressed hope that the issues of Karachi would be resolved soon.

